Open Menu

United Club Wins Women Cricket Tourney

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

United Club wins women cricket tourney

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The United Women cricket Club won the final match of the T-20 Women Cricket Tournament played at the Ali Hassan Gilani Stadium in Uch Sharif.

The final match of the Women Cricket Tournament was played between the United Women Cricket Club and the Multan Royal Women Cricket Club. The United Women Cricket Club defeated the Multan Women Royal Cricket Club by 39 runs.

Ms. Asma Sharif, the captain of the United Women Cricket Club, won the toss and her club started batting first and made 178 runs. Later, the Multan Women Royal Cricket Club started batting and it could make only 139 runs.

Te special guest of the ceremony, Syed Mudassar Usman, awarded the trophy to the captain of the United Women Cricket Club. A large number of citizens watched the match and attended the prize distribution ceremony.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

17 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

52 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

1 hour ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

1 hour ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

2 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan