United Club Wins Women Cricket Tourney
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The United Women cricket Club won the final match of the T-20 Women Cricket Tournament played at the Ali Hassan Gilani Stadium in Uch Sharif.
The final match of the Women Cricket Tournament was played between the United Women Cricket Club and the Multan Royal Women Cricket Club. The United Women Cricket Club defeated the Multan Women Royal Cricket Club by 39 runs.
Ms. Asma Sharif, the captain of the United Women Cricket Club, won the toss and her club started batting first and made 178 runs. Later, the Multan Women Royal Cricket Club started batting and it could make only 139 runs.
Te special guest of the ceremony, Syed Mudassar Usman, awarded the trophy to the captain of the United Women Cricket Club. A large number of citizens watched the match and attended the prize distribution ceremony.
