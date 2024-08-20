ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that the nation's united efforts and youth's excellence in education and innovation were inevitable to develop Pakistan as an economic power.

"I believe that Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. This can never fail. It has to prosper. It has to develop and lead Muslim Ummah one day. You have the potential...If we put in our efforts, we can become an economic power. Once we become an economic power, we will lead Muslim Ummah," he said addressing the Youth Convention held here.

Advising the youth to avail education opportunities in classrooms as well as outside, opt for new technologies, and explore new avenues, he also asked the youth to beware of the enemies within which were poised to destroy the country.

"The world knows that being a missile power, you can lead the 57-state Muslim world. Pakistan as a nuclear power is not acceptable to some global powers. They can't defeat Pakistan through conventional methods but they can patronise and promote their stooges to destroy Pakistan," he commented.

He told the gathering of vice-chancellors, students and educationists that during the 2013-2018 PML-N government, Pakistan was projected to become a member of G-20 nations as the country was taking off that time with 2% food inflation, 3.

7% consumer price index, 6% growth and the most stable Currency in South Asia.

He said the PDM government was aimed at saving Pakistan as its enemies desired to see it default.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan's youth had the potential to become change makers but it required unity, a continuous learning process and setting aside hatred, extremism, and personal biases.

The deputy prime minister said during his visit to Balochistan on Independence Day, he was told that some disgruntled Baloch youth were involved in terror activities.

"I believe, no one can be disgruntled with his own motherland. We should resolve the issues amicably. There is no room for terrorism in the name of disgruntlement. This is not acceptable," he remarked.

The deputy prime minister said that the government was extending facilities to the youth and Special Investment Facilitation Council was also focusing on their empowerment as they could become a source of investment in education, skill development and technology.

He said during his four terms as finance minister, he always prioritized funding projects aimed at youth empowerment.

Recalling Pakistan's journey of becoming a nuclear power in 1998, he said that the government did not compromise the national defence.