United Group FCCI to celebrate Defence Day with zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :United Group of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has announced to observe Pakistan Defence Day with national zeal and zest, said Chairman United Group Rana Hafeezullah Khan.

Talking to APP, he said that September 6 was a great day in the history of Pakistan when Pak armed forces defeated much bigger enemy.

He said that Pak army was one of the best armies of the world which could not be defeated and India should realize the fact Pakistan was undefeatable in the present of Pak armed forces.

He said that martyrs of Pak army were heroes who sacrificed theirlives for safeguarding the geographical boundaries of the country.