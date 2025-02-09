Open Menu

United Group Sweeps Mirpur-AJK DBA Elections 2025-26

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

United Group sweeps Mirpur-AJK DBA elections 2025-26

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) In a landslide victory, the United Group dominated the annual elections of the District Bar Association Mirpur (DBA) held on Saturday.

Renowned lawyer Mahmood Hussain Choudhry Advocate was elected as President, while Muhammad Fayaz Choudhry Advocate took the position of Secretary General, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur.

Mahmood Hussain Choudhry Advocate secured 406 votes, defeating his rival Ch. Tariq Mahmood Advocate, who garnered 262 votes. Muhammad Fayaz Choudhry Advocate obtained 426 votes, surpassing his opponent Gul Abraaz Khan Advocate, who secured 242 votes.

The elections were conducted peacefully, with the results announced by the DBA Elections board late Saturday night.

