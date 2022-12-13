UrduPoint.com

United Nation Economic And Social Commission For Asia And The Pacific (UN ESCAP) Invites Pak NDMA Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 12:23 PM

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) invites Pak NDMA Delegation

A three-members delegation led by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who is in Thailand in official capacity held meetings with various officials at the United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok today

Bangkok (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022) A three-members delegation led by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who is in Thailand in official capacity held meetings with various officials at the United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok today.

Meetings were held with Ms. Taziana Bonapace, Director Information & Communication Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Division (DRR), Dr. Sanjay K Sarivasta, Chief DRR Division and Ms. Diana Particia Mosquera Deputy Chief, Regional Office for Asia and Pacific UNDRR, where prospects for enhanced future co-operation mechanisms to strengthen disaster risk management in Pakistan were discussed.


Chairman NDMA briefed the important UN officials about the context of Pakistan’s resilience-oriented transformation and remodeled plan to be adaptive. “Global focus needs calibration and greater financial stimulus required for technology based global and regional synergy on climate emergencies”, Chairman NDMA explained.


ESCAP officials displayed their commitment to work on Early Warning capacity building exchange of intellects for Disaster Risk Reduction in Pakistan at NDMA level. During the meeting, it was discussed that investment can be mobilized for risk analysis for transformative adaptation.

Whereas recently agreed upon loss and damage fund for climate change in COP-27 would be followed up subsequently. It was also informed by the officials of the ESCAP that upgraded Risk and Resilience portal would be customized for Pakistan on Climate Change, and shall be made accessible for Pakistan to support its forecasting and digitizing the response.
It is pertinent to mention that Senior Officials of Pakistan Embassy in Thailand and Defence Attaché in Thailand also attended the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Technology United Nations Exchange Bangkok Asia

Recent Stories

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

3 minutes ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

9 minutes ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

12 minutes ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

41 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman She ..

IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

47 minutes ago
 PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Mot ..

PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.