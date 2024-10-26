United Nation INSARAG Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise-2024 concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The United Nations INSARAG Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise-2024 (APERE) successfully concluded in Lahore.

A total of 274 international delegates from 23 countries and humanitarian partner organizations participated in Lahore Pakistan to share the best international practices and strengthen coordination and cooperation amongst the rescue teams.

On behalf of the Government of the Punjab, Pakistan Provincial Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, formally bid farewell to the distinguished delegates in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan Rescue Team is certified by the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) and that’s why, Pakistan holds the chair for the Asia-Pacific region this year and due to this exercise was hosted here in Pakistan. He emphasizing the significance of global collaboration, stated, "By working together, we have enhanced our capabilities and improve international cooperation.

It was an honor for Pakistan to host this global event, and I am confident that we have learned from each other's expertise to serve humanity better."

He congratulated Dr. Rizwan Naseer and team for their outstanding efforts in organizing this significant event.

Secretary of Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer acknowledged the international delegates and said that the Asia Pacific Earthquake Exercise will results in improved coordination and strengthen human partnerships.

He emphasized that this type Exercises will enhance our collective disaster response capabilities and through collaboration, emergency services can response effectively on international disaster.

On this occasion Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Services, Mr. Zia Ullah Shah, thanked the participants at the closing ceremony of the UN INSARAG Asia-Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise 2024, expressing his gratitude to the United Nations agencies and international rescue teams.

He commended the professionalism and dedication shown by all, highlighting the Pakistan Rescue Team’s collaboration with INSARAG in simulating effective response operations.

Shah encouraged everyone to remember the things learned and uphold the spirit of solidarity fostered during the event. He extended special thanks to key UN bodies and departments, as well as to the Pakistan Rescue Team for their significant role.

Dr. Rizwan acknowledged the role of UN-INSARAG in capacity building of PES and shared the journey of Punjab Emergency Services from its inception to achieving the UN-INSARAG certification and recent international response of PRT in Turkiye Earthquake.

He expressed that emergency service was started from scratch and now due to integrated emergency management system, PES rescued over 15.9 million victims and saved an estimated 687billion PKR of losses through improved emergency response and professional firefighting, responding to 245,691 fire incidents.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Muhammad Yahya, speaking via video link at the conclusion of Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise in Lahore, Pakistan. He expressed gratitude to the participants of the Asia Pacific Earthquake Response Exercise 2024 organized by Rescue 1122 in Pakistan. He congratulated the Government of Pakistan for organizing this event and emphasized the importance of national and international collaboration in improving and enhancing disaster response capabilities.

UN-INSARAG Global Lead, Mr. Winston Chang, from OCHA Geneva, expressed his admiration for the progress made by the Pakistan Rescue Team. “I am deeply impressed with the significant strides taken by the Pakistan Rescue Team under the capable leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer. Successful hosting an event of this magnitude is no small feat and it is clear that the team’s meticulous planning and hard work have paid off,” said Mr. Chang.

He further shared the importance of global cooperation in search and rescue efforts, stating, “It was all about collaboration, not competition.

Together, we can save the lives of those trapped beneath the rubble who need our help the most.”

274 delegates including United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Muhammad Yahya (video link), UN OCHA Head Carlos Gheha, Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique, United Nations INSARAG Secretary Winston Cheng and Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer along with member of Pakistan Rescue team and rescue officials attended the closing ceremony of APERE 2024 which was held on 26th October, 2024.

International delegates were presented with certificates and commemorative shields at the conclusion of the Asia Pacific Earthquake Exercise 2024.