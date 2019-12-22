UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Nations Calls For Nominations For Nelson Mandela Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:50 PM

United Nations calls for nominations for Nelson Mandela prize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations is calling for nominations for the 2020 United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize.

Nominations for the 2020 prize will be accepted until 28 February 2020. The Prize was established in June 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly to recognize the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations while honouring and paying homage to Nelson Mandela's extraordinary life and legacy of reconciliation, political transition and social transformation, said a press release.

First awarded in 2015, the Prize recognized two outstanding individuals; Dr. Helena Ndume of Namibia, an ophthalmologist whose life's work has been the treatment of blindness and eye-related illnesses, both in Namibia and throughout the developing world and former President of Portugal, Jorge Fernando Branco Sampaio, a leader in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in his country.

The Award is presented every five years to two individuals: one female and one male.

Laureates will be selected by a United Nations committee chaired by the President of the General Assembly and composed of representatives of six Member States, including representatives from each of the five regional groups, a representative of the Permanent Mission of South Africa to the United Nations and five eminent individuals who will serve as ex officio members. The United Nations Department of Global Communications will serve as the committee's secretariat.

It is expected that the laureates will be announced in May 2020, with the prizes awarded at United Nations Headquarters in New York during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, marked on 18 July.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:abs/R:abs\778

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Nelson Mandela Democracy Nelson Male Helena New York Portugal South Africa Namibia February May June July 2015 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

7 minutes ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

37 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

2 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

3 hours ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.