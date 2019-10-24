UrduPoint.com
United Nations Day Being Observed On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:41 PM

The United Nations Day was observed Thursday across the world to mark the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) The United Nations Day was observed Thursday across the world to mark the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the United Nations Day serves as a reminder for us to collectively reaffirm support to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.Imran Khan said Kashmir issue is one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council and situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir serves as an ignominious reminder of a brutal and oppressive occupation that has already lasted a lifetime.

He said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting for the international community to fulfill its promises to provide them with the opportunity to freely exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.He urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its commitment and implement its own resolutions on this dispute.

