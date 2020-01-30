UrduPoint.com
United Nations Family In Pakistan Gets New Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

United Nations family in Pakistan gets new Chief

Mr. Julien Frederic Morcom-Harneis Thursday joined as the new United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, it was officially announced

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Mr. Julien Frederic Morcom-Harneis Thursday joined as the new United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, it was officially announced.

Harneis brings with him 31 years of experience in development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and management, a press statement issued by the UN Pakistan Thursday said.

He was previously Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo, before which he served as Head of Office for the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, UNICEF Representative in Yemen and in Guinea, as well as humanitarian positions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon and Indonesia.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Harneis worked in the private sector.

Morcom-Harneis has a Master of Studies in International Relations from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and a Master of business Administration from the Institute Europeon d'Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, the statement concluded.

