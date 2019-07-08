United Nations Family Planning Association (UNFPA) starts productive health services for women in camps

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :United Nations Family Planning Association (UNFPA) initiatives a project to provide productive health services to women in refugee camps ensuring better health services at their door step.

The aim of the United Nation Population Funds for Activities (UNFPA) initiative was to provide the facility of trained midwives to Afghan women and girls in Afghan and (Temporary displaced persons (TDPs) camps, Ishrat Razvi UN National Information Officer to Pakistan here on Monday.

The shortage of trained midwives continue to threaten the lives of the mothers and children in refugess camps and hosting areas, she said adding, keep in view UNFPA has taken this step.

Talking to APP, she said purpose of the UNPFA was to provide quality reproductive health services to all communities and to ensure that no mother would die during child birth.

UNFPA was currently providing life saving services to ensure the safe birth of every child, she added.

She said it was collective responsibility of the government and civil society to contribute into the national and international efforts to improve the safety of the women as well as their dignity and respect.

UNFPA in collaboration with the government had launched three years Protective Health Programme regarding the protection of women health, she remarked.

Currently, around 1.4 million registered and 700,000 unregistered Afghan refugess were living in Pakistan.

Many had suffered unspeakable traumas on their journey to safety, she further said.