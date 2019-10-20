UrduPoint.com
United Nations Has Failed To Save People Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:40 PM

United Nations has failed to save people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyat Leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said on Sunday the United Nations (UN) has failed to save the people of Kashmir from atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to a private news channel he said there is complete lockdown and communication black out in Occupied Kashmir. The human rights situation is getting worst day-by-day in occupied valley.

He said, International community understands the gravity of situation, but failed to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

India's false claims of normalcy in IOK have been exposed by international community. The alarming human rights situation in Kashmir needed immediate world's attention, he added.

He expressed that International community has adopted double standards and champions of human rights have turned a blind eye towards Kashmir issue.

