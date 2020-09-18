UrduPoint.com
United Nations Launches 2020 Class Of 17 Young Leaders For SDGs

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

United Nations launches 2020 class of 17 Young Leaders for SDGs

The United Nations Friday announced the names of the latest class of 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The United Nations Friday announced the Names of the latest class of 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

� On a biennial basis, the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth recognizes 17 young changemakers who are leading efforts to combat the world's most pressing issues and whose leadership is catalyzing the achievement of the SDGs, said a press release.

� "As the UN marks its 75th anniversary during unprecedented times, the 2020 Young Leaders for the SDGs are a clear example of how young people are leading the way in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for all," said Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth.

"Despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, young people around the world continue to demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to recover better and achieve the SDGs."�These young leaders � between the ages of 18 and 29 years old � represent the diverse voices of young people from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. This group will come together as a community to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of the SDGs both through strategic opportunities with the UN and through their existing initiatives, platforms and networks.

More Stories From Pakistan

