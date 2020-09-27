UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United Nations Launches 2020 Class Of 17 Young Leaders For SDGs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

United Nations launches 2020 class of 17 Young Leaders for SDGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The United Nations has announced the Names of the latest class of 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On a biennial basis, the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth recognizes 17 young changemakers who are leading efforts to combat the world's most pressing issues and whose leadership is catalyzing the achievement of the SDGs, said a press release.

"As the UN marks its 75th anniversary during unprecedented times, the 2020 Young Leaders for the SDGs are a clear example of how young people are leading the way in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for all," said Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth.

"Despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, young people around the world continue to demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to recover better and achieve the SDGs." These young leaders — between the ages of 18 and 29 years old—represent the diverse voices of young people from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. This group will come together as a community to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of the SDGs both through strategic opportunities with the UN and through their existing initiatives, platforms and networks.

\778

Related Topics

World United Nations Young 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Equal pay law will empower women at wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

12 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.