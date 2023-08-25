Open Menu

United Nations Organizes Second Of 12 Dialogues On Sustainable Development In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM

United Nations organizes second of 12 dialogues on sustainable development in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The United Nations in Pakistan along with the district administration of Multan organized a dialogue with local leaders on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Around 100 local leaders, men and women among the district administration of Multan and United Nations Resident Coordinator participated in the event, according to a press release.

The discussions focused on four topics chosen by the participants ahead of the event: the cost of gender-based violence; food insecurity; access to basic social services with a focus on water, sanitation and hygiene; and youth employment.

In total, more than 1,000 local leaders living in 12 major cities across six provinces and territories will discuss the development challenges they face, and how they impede economic and social progress in their districts.

The dialogues would be held in the different languages spoken across Pakistan in the coming weeks.

"These dialogues would help United Nations agencies better understand which development issues local leaders see as their priorities outside of the Federal and provincial capitals," said Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan.

The 12 dialogues would engage local leaders around development issues such as access to basic social services; gender equality and women's empowerment; climate change; sustainable, inclusive economic growth and decent work; and governance. All are key to Pakistan's progress towards the achievement of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The dialogues will help inform discussions ahead of the global SDG Summit which the UN is organizing to accelerate progress towards the SDGs, halfway of the 2030 deadline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan United Nations Water Progress Sudanese Pound Women Event All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

20 minutes ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

52 minutes ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

1 hour ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

3 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

10 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

10 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

12 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

12 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan