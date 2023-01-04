UrduPoint.com

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative Calls On CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 09:20 PM

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative calls on CM Punjab

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative Dr Luay Shabaneh on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and agreed to make cooperation more effective for population welfare, especially family planning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative Dr Luay Shabaneh on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and agreed to make cooperation more effective for population welfare, especially family planning.

The CM announced the recruitment of approved vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department and added that the government would go all out to achieve the family planning targets. He added that people in rural and urban backward areas would be sensitized about the importance of family planning. Family health clinics and welfare centers would be made more functional and initiatives would be regularly monitored at tehsil and district levels, he stated.

The CM said that the provincial government had decided to give a special package, under the Punjab Ehsaas Program, to families adopting family planning measures.

He said that rapidly increasing population was a threat to human survival on the planet as rampant population growth increased health, educational, environmental and employment problems.

Public cooperation with government efforts was indispensable to overcoming population-related problems. By controlling the population, the quality of life could also be improved, he said and concluded that all should work to raise societal awareness about population planning.

Dr Luay Shabaneh noted that the Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for population welfare. "We are happy that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi's programs for population welfare are showing encouraging results. We will continue to work closely with the Punjab government regarding population welfare," he added.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Dr Irshad, DG Population Welfare Saman Rai, Program & Technical Specialist Shoaib Ahmad Shahzad, Technical Specialist (Gender) Sania Durrani and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister United Nations Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Family All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Marriyum seeks FIA action against culprits for cha ..

Marriyum seeks FIA action against culprits for character assassination of female ..

41 seconds ago
 Biden Calls US House's Failure to Elect Speaker 'E ..

Biden Calls US House's Failure to Elect Speaker 'Embarrassing' - White House

42 seconds ago
 UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist ..

UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist in Getting War Reparations Fro ..

43 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges UN t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges UN to honour its commitments to Ka ..

46 seconds ago
 UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

20 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.