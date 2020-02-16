United Nations Secretary-General arrives on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres Sunday arrived here on a four-day visit mainly to attend an international conference besides meeting the country's leadership.

On his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officers of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan.

During the visit from February 16 to 19, the UN Secretary-General will participate in the "International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity" wherein he will deliver a keynote address.

He will call on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth besides talks on sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping are also on his agenda.

The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore and travel to holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb.