United Nations Secretary-General To Visit Pakistan On Feb. 16

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

United Nations Secretary-General to visit Pakistan on Feb. 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), Antonio Guterres, will be visiting Pakistan from February 16-19 and participate in an international conference on Afghan Refugees.

He will deliver a keynote address at the "International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan - A New Partnership for Solidarity", the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement issued here Monday.

The UN Secretary-General's participation in the International Conference is a recognition of Pakistan's exemplary compassion, generosity and resolve in hosting Afghan refugees for the past four decades and its efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

He said Pakistan was an ardent supporter of the United Nations and had contributed significantly to the realization of United Nations' objectives of peace and security and sustainable development in the world.

The Secretary-General will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will also hold meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Secretary-General's other engagements will include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth.

He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General will pay a visit to Lahore. He will also travel to the holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb.

During the visit, Pakistani leadership will share the country's perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The visit will be an opportunity to acknowledge Pakistan's contribution to United Nations' efforts in promotion and maintenance of international peace and security especially through our valiant soldiers serving as the UN peacekeepers.

