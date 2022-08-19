UrduPoint.com

United Nations To Study Reports About India's Attempt To Rig Polls In Kashmir: UN Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 11:22 PM

United Nations to study reports about India's attempt to rig polls in Kashmir: UN spokesman

The United Nations is set to study reports about India's attempts at rigging the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Secretary-General's Deputy spokesman said, while emphasizing that all communities should be "fairly" treated and represented

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The United Nations is set to study reports about India's attempts at rigging the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Secretary-General's Deputy spokesman said, while emphasizing that all communities should be "fairly" treated and represented.

Responding to a question at the daily news briefing in New York about permitting temporary residents in the Muslim-majority Indian occupied Kashmir to register as voters, Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said the matter would "need to be studied." "But," he added, "the basic principle that we followed is that for any disputes, it's important to make sure that all of the communities feel being fairly treated and fairly represented." In Islamabad, the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman categorically rejected India's pre-polling manipulations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and called on the international community to take cognizance of its attempts at effecting illegal demographic changes in the region.

In a statement, the spokesman said the latest act of permitting temporary residents in the occupied region to register as voters "is a clear manifestation of the treacherous Indian design to influence the outcome of 'so-called' elections" in the territory.

"Pakistan reiterates its complete rejection of India's entire litany of steps aimed at turning the Muslim majority in (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) into a minority including the formulation of the so-called 'Delimitation' Commission and its baseless report, the issuance of fake Kashmiri domiciles to millions of outsiders, and changes in the property laws," the FO statement added.

The statement came in the wake after the chief electoral officer in the occupied valley, Hirdesh Kumar, announced that non-locals living ordinarily could register their Names in the voting list.

"Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls," The Wire quoted Kumar as saying.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Foreign Office United Nations Minority Jammu New York Muslim All Million

Recent Stories

French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffe ..

French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffel Tower for 2024 Olympics - Of ..

1 minute ago
 UN Says Important to Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts ..

UN Says Important to Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine Conflict With Mosc ..

1 minute ago
 CM approves emergency management model for hospita ..

CM approves emergency management model for hospitals

1 minute ago
 Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 D ..

Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 Days - Serbian Authorities

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Me ..

Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Meeting With Russia on Arms Cont ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain ..

Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain emergency, relief measures

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.