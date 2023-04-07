United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar dinner

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Reed Aeschliman hosted an Iftar dinner which was attended by prominent guests from the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Reed Aeschliman hosted an Iftar dinner which was attended by prominent guests from the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society here on Friday.

Deputy Mission Director USAID Yohannes Araya and US Consul General in Lahore William Makaneole joined him at the Iftar. The USAID has resumed the annual tradition of hosting an Iftar in Lahore, after several years without Iftars due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mission Director Reed Aeschliman, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors.

"Our countries have been strong partners for over 75 years. Our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, which is reflected in our wide-ranging partnership," stated Mission Director Aeschliman said in his welcome remarks. He further said "We are meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow with inclusive and locally-led strategies and activities.

" Mission Director Aeschliman also highlighted the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance -- a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues. He said the Green Alliance will strengthen climate resilience and foster inclusive economic growth.

Aeschliman closed his remarks by thanking the guests for their consistent and strong support for USAID initiatives.

U.S. Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole stated, "The United States enjoys a long-standing partnership with the people of Punjab across a variety of sectors. I look forward to fostering the partnership between the United States and Punjab Province in the coming years."At the Iftar dinner, USAID and U.S. Consulate leadership and the guests engaged in candid discussions on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.