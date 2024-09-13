- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic Pakistani Firms and ..
United States And Pakistan Collaborate To Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic Pakistani Firms And Sparking Investor Interest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Islamabad (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 September, 2024):
The United States and Pakistan continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership through innovative economic initiatives.
The recently concluded Pakistan Investment Roadshow, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under its Investment Promotion Activity, exemplified this collaboration by showcasing the potential of Pakistani firms to U.S.
investors in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
The roadshow is a key part of USAID’s broader mission to promote economic growth in Pakistan by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations.
The series aimed to raise $15 million in FDI commitments by connecting 27 curated Pakistani firms with U.S. investors eager to explore emerging markets. These firms, representing sectors such as artificial intelligence, Healthtech, Fintech, Edtech, Agritech, Climatetech, and Software as a Service, captivated investors with their innovative solutions and potential for scaling globally.
In New York, the Founder’s Panel Discussion highlighted Pakistan's tech ecosystem, featuring prominent CEOs and founders discussing technology trends and investment challenges.
The San Francisco event, a hub of technology innovation, allowed Pakistani firms in AI, fintech, healthtech, and more to present their cutting-edge solutions to Silicon Valley investors.
In Washington, D.C., the symposium spotlighted trailblazing women entrepreneurs, emphasizing their role in driving social and economic change.
USAID’s Assistant Administrator for Asia, Michael Schiffer, emphasized that, “We're cultivating deeper, more lasting relationships with private sector partners, from small businesses to large corporations.
USAID's “Investment Promotion in Pakistan” activity is a prime example of this work—how we work to unlock greater resources dedicated to taking on the world’s greatest challenges.”
Afsheen Shakoor, USAID’s Project Management Specialist, emphasized the significance of the roadshow, stating, “These events have not only spotlighted the remarkable innovation and talent coming from Pakistan but have also paved the way for deeper U.S.-Pakistan economic ties.
The strong participation from U.S. investors reaffirms the incredible opportunities for collaboration and growth.”
As the roadshows conclude, USAID remains committed to build on the momentum generated by these events, foster sustainable investment flows, and support long-term economic growth in Pakistan.
The shared vision of the United States and Pakistan to drive innovation, job creation, and economic progress continues to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Men involved in fighting inside Hindu temple booked, arrested1 minute ago
-
Police intensify snap checking in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
PML-N AJK Women Wing celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion, fervor11 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms, constitutional amendment to be made in public interest: Malik11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Mayor visits Darul Sukoon21 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in Burewala21 minutes ago
-
Arsenio Dominguez sees huge potential in Pakistan’s Maritime sector21 minutes ago
-
IHC orders Adiala Jail superintendent to follow PTI founder list for visitors21 minutes ago
-
Polio worker robbed of his motorbike, cash, mobile21 minutes ago
-
BHBA ends boycott of medicines tenders21 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with Pakistan Army against terrorism: Imdad Hussain Shah21 minutes ago
-
IHC terminates physical remand of PTI lawmakers31 minutes ago