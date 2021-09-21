UrduPoint.com

United States And Pakistan Hold Inaugural Meeting Of Climate & Environment Working Group

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:14 AM

United States And Pakistan Hold Inaugural Meeting Of Climate & Environment Working Group

The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to work together to address climate change through the creation of the U.S.-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th September, 2021) The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to work together to address climate change through the creation of the U.S.-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group. Addressing the Working Group on September 20, U.S. Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler hailed over 50 years of U.S.-Pakistan partnership and cooperation on energy and the environment, which has facilitated more than $900 million in new investments in renewable energy, supported programs in water and climate-smart agriculture, and spurred the installation of air quality monitors across the country.

Chargé d’affaires Aggeler lauded the efforts Pakistan has made in climate adaptation and land use through initiatives such as the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan, stating “those initiatives raise public awareness and show Pakistan is an active player in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Noting that Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the destructive effects of climate change, she emphasized that greater action for climate change mitigation and adaptation is important for Pakistan’s large and growing population.

Chargé d’affaires Aggeler also highlighted that President Biden has placed climate change at the center of U.S. foreign and domestic policy. “By 2030, the United States plans to reduce emissions by 50 to 52 percent compared to 2005 levels, to achieve climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest,” the Chargé d’affaires said.

Speaking during the Working Group, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam welcomed cooperation on climate change between the United States and Pakistan, stating this re-affirms and cements the green development vision shared by both countries and championed by the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Water Agriculture United States September Billion Million P

Recent Stories

realme C25s Witnesses a Flash Sale on Daraz

Realme C25s Witnesses a Flash Sale on Daraz

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan satisfied with security assurances by Afg ..

Pakistan satisfied with security assurances by Afghan Taliban: DG ISPR

6 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE women make tremendous progress

Local Press: UAE women make tremendous progress

44 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.97 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.97 million

44 minutes ago
 Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases, 203 dea ..

Brazil registers 7,884 new COVID-19 cases, 203 deaths

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.