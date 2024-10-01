Open Menu

United States And Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Change Curriculum To Empower Future Environmental Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 01:35 PM

The United States partnered with the Teachers’ Resource Center (TRC) to launch Pakistan’s first climate change curriculum for schools.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The United States partnered with the Teachers’ Resource Center (TRC) to launch Pakistan’s first climate change curriculum for schools. This program will educate students from grades 1-10 on the science behind climate change and provide them with tools to protect the environment for future generations.

The curriculum, created by TRC under the Climate Change Awareness and Action for Nature, Diversity, Livelihoods, and Ecosystems (CANDLE) initiative, includes an interactive toolkit for teachers. It also features easy-to-use lesson plans covering essential topics such as climate science, the impact of climate change, and practical solutions for adapting to a rapidly changing environment.

“By introducing climate education in schools, we’re empowering young minds to take meaningful action,” said Lisa Swenarski, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, at the launch event in Islamabad.

“These students will grow up with a deep understanding of their role in protecting the environment, and that’s where real change begins.”

Senior federal and provincial education leaders, as well as representatives from both public and private sector attended the launch and emphasized the vital role education plays in addressing the climate crisis. The new curriculum reflects the shared commitment of both the United States and Pakistan to fostering a sustainable and resilient future.

By integrating climate education into schools through this innovative initiative, Pakistan is preparing its youth to become environmental leaders, empowering the next generation to protect their communities and the planet.

