United States Celebrates 75 Years Of Pak-US Friendship With Public Illumination

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2023 | 11:57 AM

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

The illumination which started yesterday will continue till 11th of this month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) The US embassy in Islamabad is marking seventy-five years of bilateral partnership with Pakistan by illuminating a building at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

The illumination which started yesterday will continue till 11th of this month.

Using innovative technology, the three dimensional moving projection highlights key themes and images of Pakistan-US relations.

In a statement, US Mission Charge D'Affaires Andrew Schofer said his country has worked with Pakistan to support energy, agriculture, public health education, infrastructure and people to people connections.

He said we look forward to exploring opportunities for future collaboration and partnership including through US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework.

