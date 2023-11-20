Open Menu

United States Contributed Vital To Education Sector, Especially Girls' Education: CM Domki

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 09:57 PM

United States contributed vital to education sector, especially girls' education: CM Domki

United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome along with Consul General Karachi Conrard Trrible called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome along with Consul General Karachi Conrard Trrible called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the Chief Minister Secretariat here on Monday.

Talking to Ambassador Blome-led delegation, Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the mineral-enriched Balochistan province is the best area for foreign investment.

The ongoing US assistance projects in Balochistan in peace, education, women's economic development and communication sectors will have a lasting impact, he mentioned.

Appreciating the role of the American government, the CM said that “The United States contributed significantly to the education sector, especially the girls' education”

Provision of vehicles, and modern equipment to the Balochistan Police will help government efforts for countering terrorism, crime prevention and investigation processes on modern lines, he said.

He said that apart from this, the project of providing business opportunities to empower the women of Balochistan is also of extraordinary importance for the development of women.

“Long-lasting diplomatic and bilateral relations are established between Pakistan and the United States,” the CM said, urging the need to increase the volume of trade between both countries.

Donald Blome, on the occasion, said the relation between Pakistan and the US based on mutual respect was moving in a better direction. “I have always found the people of Balochistan hospitable and sincere, whenever visited the province,” he remarked.

The US diplomat noted that he has also met the Baloch parliamentarian in Islamabad. Donlad said, Balochistan is represented in two major key positions, i.e., PM House and Senate in Pakistan, which is important for the development of the province.

About the US assistance projects in progress, he said “We are working on peace and justice projects in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and sustainable social development is part of our goals.

The United States and International organizations continued their unflinching support during last year’s floods that hit parts of Balochistan and Sindh, he maintained.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Education Vehicles Mardan Progress United States Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

Turkish company AYSiS to start sanitation work in ..

Turkish company AYSiS to start sanitation work in Saddar South Zone

6 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life for killing young woman

Man sentenced to life for killing young woman

6 minutes ago
 AJK IRD collects Rs. 19.54 billion so far during o ..

AJK IRD collects Rs. 19.54 billion so far during ongoing 2023-24 fiscal year

6 minutes ago
 Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

17 minutes ago
 Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarf ..

Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz sent to jail on judicial r ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway p ..

Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway project

17 minutes ago
Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support to diplomatic efforts for end ..

17 minutes ago
 DC Mirpurkhas advocates for Child Rights on Intern ..

DC Mirpurkhas advocates for Child Rights on International Children's Day

13 minutes ago
 ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during o ..

ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during operation

13 minutes ago
 ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

13 minutes ago
 Court rejects Parvez Elahi bail plea in principal ..

Court rejects Parvez Elahi bail plea in principal secretary appointment case

13 minutes ago
 Robbers loot petrol pump

Robbers loot petrol pump

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan