UrduPoint.com

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fourth Covid-19 Wave

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:53 PM

United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fourth Covid-19 Wave

Over the next ten days, the United States will deliver an additional 6.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan

Islamabad –(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th September, 2021) Over the next ten days, the United States will deliver an additional 6.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan. This donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. Government to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million.

This tranche of 6.6 million vaccines is part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries and economies worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

“The United States and Pakistan are partnering to overcome the fourth COVID-19 wave in Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P.

Aggeler. “Together, our efforts to rush vaccine doses to Pakistan and distribute them to the Pakistani population will increase the numbers of fully vaccinated Pakistanis and ease the burden on the healthcare workers. This donation comes just as young Pakistanis, now including those over 17, are getting their first jabs.”

The United States has also delivered more than $63 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support frontline healthcare workers.

The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccines access.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young United States Government Million P

Recent Stories

PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021- ..

PCB announces cricket association squads for 2021-22

8 minutes ago
 Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denie ..

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim: Sources

26 minutes ago
 Russia to Offer MiG-35 Jet for Participation in Ma ..

Russia to Offer MiG-35 Jet for Participation in Malaysian Air Force's Tender - O ..

12 minutes ago
 Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive ..

Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive for Covid-19

12 minutes ago
 Four petrol pumps managers fined

Four petrol pumps managers fined

12 minutes ago
 Supermarket Chain in New Zealand Takes Knives Off ..

Supermarket Chain in New Zealand Takes Knives Off Shelves After Stabbing Attack ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.