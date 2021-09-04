United States Donates 6.6 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan To Address Fourth Covid-19 Wave

Over the next ten days, the United States will deliver an additional 6.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan

Islamabad –(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th September, 2021) Over the next ten days, the United States will deliver an additional 6.6 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan. This donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. Government to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million.

This tranche of 6.6 million vaccines is part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries and economies worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

“The United States and Pakistan are partnering to overcome the fourth COVID-19 wave in Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P.

Aggeler. “Together, our efforts to rush vaccine doses to Pakistan and distribute them to the Pakistani population will increase the numbers of fully vaccinated Pakistanis and ease the burden on the healthcare workers. This donation comes just as young Pakistanis, now including those over 17, are getting their first jabs.”

The United States has also delivered more than $63 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support frontline healthcare workers.

The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccines access.