UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United States Educational Foundation In Pakistan (USEFP) Announces Programme To Increase Skills Of Pakistani English Teachers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:22 PM

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) announces programme to increase skills of Pakistani English teachers

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) a nine month state degree programme for the Pakistani English teachers to increase their teaching skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has announced Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) a nine month state degree programme for the Pakistani English teachers to increase their teaching skills.

According to the sources on Friday, FLAT is a nine-month, U.S. Department of State funded, non-degree program that provides young teachers of English an opportunity to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the society and culture of the United States.

The programme is also provided an opportunity to Pakistani students for teaching in their native language to U.S. students and strengthening foreign language instruction at U.S. colleges and universities.

Fulbright FLTA participants also interact with their host communities in conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects.

Fulbright FLTA participants must immediately return to their home countries upon completion of the program.

The duration of the course was 9-10 months and the studies would be started by Fall next year.

The teacher of the English language or a related field at the college or university level would be able to apply for the USEFP programme. The last date to apply for the programme was July 16, 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) was established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States. USEFP is a bi-national commission composed of an equal number of Pakistanis and Americans, with the Chair alternating between a Pakistani and an American. USEFP is one of 51 'Fulbright Commissions' located throughout the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World U.S. Department Of State Young United States July 2019

Recent Stories

British minister under fire for manhandling protes ..

40 seconds ago

Theatre Wallay to organize 5th edition of its stan ..

5 minutes ago

US Expert Community Primed for Information Securit ..

5 minutes ago

421 poultry farms registered in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

US Military Remains One of Largest Greenhouse Gas ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Claims Ukrainian Lawmakers Involv ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.