United States has a long history of good relations with Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Pak-US strategic relations are ideal in the war on terror. Deputy Secretary Information PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2022) Deputy Secretary Information of PML-Q Khawaja Rameez Hassan in a press release said that United States of America has a long history of excellent relations with Pakistan.

He said that Pak-US strategic relations are of paramount importance in the war against terrorism.

He said that national development and security is strong in all respects. Pakistan has made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Which was appreciated by the whole world. Pakistan does not tolerate any kind of compromise and interference in its internal sovereignty.He more added Pakistan has the ability to shape its foreign policy in the wider national interest.