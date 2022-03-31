United States helps improve water, sanitation services in KP, Sindh

UrduPoint.com

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Thursday launched a four-year water and sanitation initiative that would provide safe drinking water to 70,000 residents in two districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces

The new initiative would reduce water-borne diseases by using an innovative approach to improving access to water and sanitation services in health clinics, schools, and underserved communities in the districts of Tank (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Umerkot (Sindh), said a press release.

This holistic approach to water management would build infrastructure, increase the capacity of water service utilities, and engage local communities to understand their needs.

"As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan relations, USAID is helping Pakistan provide reliable access to water and sanitation services and to properly manage its water resources.

These investments will have a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of the people and on economic growth, prosperity, and stability," said Acting USAID Mission Director David Young at the project launch in Islamabad.

Speaking at the event, UNOPS Pakistan Country Manager Marysia Zapasnik said, "Access to clean water and sanitation is a basic human right. With generous support from USAID, we are delighted to assist the Governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in providing people in Pakistan with increased access to clean drinking water and sanitation, improving their quality of life." Spanning 75 years, the U.S.-Pakistan partnership has benefited the lives and well-being of both Americans and Pakistanis. Together, we have built dams and schools, responded to humanitarian emergencies caused by floods and earthquakes, provided vaccines to people in need, and furnished tools and training to help Pakistan's development. The United States is committed to working with Pakistan to combat the challenges that affect us all.

