UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United States Joins Pakistan's "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami" Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:13 PM

United States joins Pakistan's

Ambassador of United States to Pakistan, Paul W. Jones and Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam planted a Moringa tree near the US Embassy's Chancery building as a part of Pakistan's "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami" initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of United States to Pakistan, Paul W. Jones and Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam planted a Moringa tree near the US Embassy's Chancery building as a part of Pakistan's "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami" initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador, Paul W. Jones said the U.S Embassy saved 520 trees when the compound was built and planted 513 new trees and 2,800 new shrubs.

He also emphasized the state-of-the-art environmental features of the U.S Embassy compound that earned it a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification, including solar lighting, energy-efficient building materials and a state-of-the-art water management system.

The ambassador said "We all have a role to play in caring for our environment. The embassy and Ministry of Climate Change have planted this tree mainly to contribute to Pakistan's "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami" afforestation initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam thanked the ambassador for attaching great importance to the ten billion tree initiative of the government through contributing to it.

He mentioned the five-point agenda of the present government which include 10 billion tree tsunami, banning single-use plastic ban, Clean Green Index to change behaviour on waste management, Electric Vehicle Policy and Recharge Pakistan project on ecosystem restoration which will help achieve the goal of clean and green Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that indigenous to South Asia, the Moringa tree is hardy, fast-growing and consumes little water. Many cultures use the leaves and seeds of Moringa trees for their nutritional and medicinal properties, including in traditional remedies for inflammation, infection, headache, anemia and fever.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Prime Minister Water Vehicle United States Silver All Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

1 minute ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

44 seconds ago

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

29 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

22 minutes ago

Police Suspect University in Hong Kong of Turning ..

10 minutes ago

Tesla's Decision to Build Factory Near Berlin Huge ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.