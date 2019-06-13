United States Navy Ship Visits Pakistan

Visit of US Navy Ship MASONto Pakistan concluded today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2019) Visit of US Navy Ship MASONto Pakistan concluded today. Visit of USS MASON, an ‘Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer’of US Navy to Karachi is a manifestation ofgood bilateral relations between both the navies.

Upon arrival, USS MASONwas received with traditional warmth and cordiality. Visit programme of United States Navy Ship included various harbor events, social calls, visits to prominent places, Table Top Discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and reception dinner.

Pakistan and USA enjoy friendly relations based on mutual interests and cooperation. Bilateral cooperation and naval engagements between the two countries date back to early 50s. Since then collaboration and cooperation between both the navies have enhanced in different domains.

Both navies share common views on keeping the Sea Lanes open for seafarers and have practically taken concrete steps for achievement of maritime security in the region. Pakistan Navy in line with Government’s policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas.

In the same context, Pakistan Navy has participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004. Thereafter, Pakistan Navy has taken the Regional Maritime Security Patrols initiative for ensuring maritime security across the region. It is hoped that current visit of USS MASON shall further strengthen relations between both the navies.