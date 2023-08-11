United States, Pakistan honor 75 years with a commemorative stamp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The U.S. Mission to Pakistan culminated its year-long campaign marking 75 years of relations with Pakistan with a reception to honor Pakistan's issuance of a commemorative stamp.

The event was held at the U.S. Ambassador's residence and included Chief Guest Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan as well as other prominent figures from the Pakistan government, academia, and civil society, said a press release issued here by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome highlighted the long friendship saying, "This stamp, which highlights both country's symbols of freedom, not only marks the first 75 years of friendship but manifests a vision for our future partnership in many arenas of shared purpose.

It shows that we can accomplish great things when we work together." Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed said, "Pakistan values its long-standing and broad-based relationship with the United States adding that the "U.S. has been our key economic and developmental partner for over seven decades."The Ambassador and Foreign Secretary signed specially designed commemorative envelopes, or First Day Covers, along with the stamp.