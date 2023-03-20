UrduPoint.com

United States Sponsored Innovation Expo Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

United States sponsored Innovation Expo concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Two-day US-Pakistan "Innovation Expo" to showcase the success stories of US government-sponsored Pakistani startups and to encourage further investment concluded here on Monday.

The Expo provided a platform for established startups to showcase their business ideas and prototypes, and network with potential U.S. and Pakistani venture capitalists and investors, said a news release.

In his opening remarks at the event, US. Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome said, "One of the top priorities of the US government is promoting inclusive economic growth and increasing trade and investment between the United States and Pakistan." The envoy said, "the United States is already Pakistan's largest export market and every year we are seeing more and more US investment come to Pakistan – but there is still room to grow and entrepreneurs like you are central to that effort. Pakistan is a country with immense potential, but it needs innovation and technology to take it to the next level." Sharing the details, he said, since 2012 the US Embassy has funded over 181 entrepreneurship-related projects valued at $14.7 million Dollars.

Chief Executive Officer at Ignite National Technology Fund, Asim Shahryar, acknowledged the efforts of the US government in supporting entrepreneurial activities in Pakistan.

Senior Advisor for the Asia Foundation Pakistan, Haris Qayyum, expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration with the US Embassy and National Incubation Center to highlight the success of Pakistani startups.

He said, "The US.-Pakistan Innovation Expo is an endorsement of Pakistan's dynamic tech entrepreneurs.

It exemplifies Pakistan-US bilateral trade, foreign direct investment, and technological innovation. The Asia Foundation is committed to the collaborative efforts supporting Pakistan's tech ecosystem, as we continue. The Asia Foundation is honored to partner on initiatives that value entrepreneurship and innovation. It is our goal to support Pakistan's sustainable development and inclusive growth." The Expo featured a speaker session for venture capitalists and angel investors led by an American expert. Business leaders and investors from Pakistan, the middle East, and the United States attended the event and discussed the opportunities and challenges in the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

Project Director at the National Incubation Center Parvez Abbasi said "I am thrilled to see the US-Pakistan Innovation Expo come to fruition. This event is a demonstration of the power of collaboration between our two nations and the endless possibilities that arise when we combine our talents and resources. I am grateful to all the participants and organizers who have made this expo a success and look forward to seeing the incredible innovations that will emerge from this partnership."The delegates at the Expo showed great enthusiasm for the event and expressed confidence that it would encourage further investment opportunities and potential trade partnerships between the United States and Pakistan.

They expressed their desire to see more initiatives like this in the future that support and grow Pakistan's startup ecosystem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business United States Middle East Market Event All From Government Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

1 minute ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

1 minute ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

47 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.