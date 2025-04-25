Open Menu

United States Values Economic Partnership With Pakistan: U.S. Chargé D'Affaires

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

United States values economic partnership with Pakistan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker visited Karachi to boost trade ties and strengthen business partnerships between the United States and Pakistan.

During her a two-day visit, CDA Baker met with senior executives from leading Pakistani companies to discuss economic trends, investment opportunities, and ways to grow commercial cooperation. Topics included Pakistan’s engagement with the IMF, efforts to improve the business climate, and regional trade.

She underscored the importance of private-sector leadership in driving economic growth, saying, "The United States values its economic partnership with Pakistan and sees strong business partnerships as key to building shared prosperity."

CDA Baker also met with the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other provincial officials to explore opportunities for closer economic collaboration.

Their discussions focused on fair and reciprocal trade, energy cooperation, and innovation in science and technology.

In a meeting with the American Business Council, CDA Baker spoke with representatives of U.S.-linked companies about Pakistan's growing tech sector and the promise it holds for exports and job creation. "Pakistan’s expanding tech sector shows how open, fair and competitive markets can drive innovation, boost exports, and create jobs that benefit both our countries,” she said.

The visit highlighted new opportunities to expand U.S.-Pakistan cooperation in trade, investment, and business – helping to grow exports, attract investment and create jobs that will make both countries stronger, safer, and more prosperous.

Recent Stories

Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan c ..

Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India

6 minutes ago
 PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot

32 minutes ago
 SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Cre ..

SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity

1 hour ago
 Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings ..

Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF

1 hour ago
 Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

3 hours ago
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

5 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

5 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

5 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan