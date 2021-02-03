UrduPoint.com
United Struggle Imperative To Highlight Kashmir Issue: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:49 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that Kashmir dispute was not just a bilateral issue but it was an international issue of violation of basic human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that Kashmir dispute was not just a bilateral issue but it was an international issue of violation of basic human rights.

He said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan. He said that incumbent government was highlighting atrocities on Kashmiris in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while addressing the National Kashmir Conference organized by Jamaat-e- Islami here.

He said that violations of basic human rights in IIOJK would escalate tension between India and Pakistan. He said that broader consensus across the political affiliation was imperative to further the cause of Kashmir. He remarked that Kashmir issue would be debated in this session of the National Assembly and consensus of all political parties would be taken to highlight this dispute at every regional and international forum.

He said that the incumbent government was striving to organize OIC conference in Pakistan. He appreciated the initiative of Ameer Jamaat- e -Islami ,Senator Siraj ul Haq for organizing National Kashmir Conference.

On this occasion, Ameer Jamaat- e -Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq said that Kashmir dispute was an unfinished agenda of partition of sub- continent. He said that silence of international human rights organization on atrocities of Indian army in IIOJK was deplorable. He resolved to support Kashmiri brethren struggle for freedom till the last breathe.

