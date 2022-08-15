UrduPoint.com

United Tokyo Group To Launch Welfare Project For Helpless Women In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The United Tokyo Group of Companies, Japan, has announced launching of two welfare and research initiatives for the helpless and forsaken women of Pakistan

Group Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Homayoun Akhtar Chattha, a businessman of Pakistani origin, announced the establishment of Aruba Memorial Welfare System & Trusts Chain, and Aruba Yuasa Research Initiative, in memory of her later daughter Aruba Yuasa, recently.

A spokesperson for the United Tokyo Group told APP here on Monday, the projects are being launched with the help of financial resources and properties, dedicated by Aruba Yuasa, who died of cardiac arrest on July 31, 2022. She died a young age and was laid to rest in Ryugasaka city of Japan. Aruba was born on June 30, 1995, to Ch Homayoun Akhtar Chattha, and she had a special affection for the poor and neglected women of Pakistan. As per her will, her property will be utilised to support such deprived and left-behind women who reach jails after falling victim to some unexpected circumstances, and have no one to ever visit them or pursue their cases. The dedicated properties would also be brought into use to help those women admitted to old house, who have no one to visit them and ask about their welfare.

Being a sensitive and kind-hearted young woman, she could feel the mental agony of the far-neglected segments of the women including those languishing in jails without any outside support ever. However, this kind-hearted woman could not serve the humanity for long, and left the world on last day of the last month. She was buried at Yawara graveyard in Ryugasaka city of Japan. It has been decided to collect data through official sources about such women in prisons and orphanages, and evolve a system to send them clothes and other items of woman-use on regular basis and to provide them with technical and legal support, wherever required.

According to the spokesperson, it has been decided to establish Aruba Memorial Welfare System & Trusts Chain, along with Aruba Yuasa Research Initiative, under the personal direction and direct supervision of Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Hafi, in Pakistan. Besides the life-long commitment to the cause of the disabled children, Prof. Hafi has had decades-long 'on-ground' research-based vision concerning the left-behind women languishing in mental hospitals and jails. Prof. Hafi is considered the third son of the late Ms. Bilquis Edhi, along with her two biological sons, Faisal and Qutub Edhi.

