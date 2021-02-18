UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unites States, Pakistan Open Command And Control Center In Sindh To Fight COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Unites States, Pakistan open command and control center in Sindh to fight COVID-19

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), inaugurated a state-of-the-art Command and Control Center to the Sindh Health Department to respond to COVID-19 cases across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), inaugurated a state-of-the-art Command and Control Center to the Sindh Health Department to respond to COVID-19 cases across Sindh.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and the USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan, James Parys, participated in the semi-virtual ceremony, said a statement on Thursday.

USAID partnered with Pakistan's Federal and provincial health department to establish Command and Control Centers at Health Secretariats across four provinces and two regions to reinforce the Government of Pakistan's response to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The Sindh Command and Control Center will lead high-level monitoring and decision making on COVID-19 at present, as well as other public health threats in the future.

"The Command and Control Center will provide strategic and policy level guidance to help in the prevention, detection and notification of infectious diseases," said James Parys.

He said, "Our collaboration on the response to COVID-19 builds upon the legacy of partnership and our shared goal to save lives through the delivery of basic, essential health services in the province."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Population Welfare Lead United States Government

Recent Stories

UAE minister thanks Turkish counterpart on Hope Pr ..

8 minutes ago

UK Labour leader outlines Covid plans as support s ..

8 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister directs demarcation of PDA, WSSC ..

9 seconds ago

Aquafina Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021: Newage/Rizvi' ..

11 seconds ago

JI south Punjab welcomes 25 pc pay raise

13 seconds ago

SBP selection committee picks up 43 hockey players ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.