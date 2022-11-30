UrduPoint.com

UniTokyo CEO Felicitates New Pak Ambassador, Offers Him All Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) UniTokyo International Japan Chaudhry Homayoun Akhtar Chattha has congratulated senior diplomat Raza Bashir Tarar over his appointment as Pakistan's ambassador and offered him all-out cooperation from the Pakistani business community living in Japan.

In a felicitation message, issued here on Wednesday, he hoped that the appointment would help improve relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of business, investment and trade.

Ch Homayoun Akhtar Chattha, also an executive member of Pakistan-Japan Intellect Forum (PJIF), member Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), and an official of Pakistan-Japan Culture Association (PJCA), said that appointment of Raza Tarar, a career diplomat, would bring business communities of the two countries closer.

Before his current assignment, Raza Bashir Tarar was working as special secretary at Foreign Minister's Office. Earlier, he served as the high commissioner to Canada before his returning to the headquarters. He also represented Pakistan as an Ambassador/ Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Raza Tarar is good at Japanese language and had served in Tokyo back in 2003 for two years.

