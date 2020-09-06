ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Recalling spirit of September 6, 1965, renowned defence experts urged the nation to forge unity among all ranks to foil evil designs of the country enemies and meet the present day challenges.

They called for emulating the same spirit and national determination to thwart existing threats, emanating from across the eastern and western borders.

"India has been unrelenting in its efforts to destroy Pakistan from the day of its inception but it is the unity of our nation that never let our enemy to fulfill its dream," said Lieutenant General (Retd) Ghulam Mustafa while talking to APP.

Highlighting importance of the historic date [September 6], he said it reminded a universal truth that wars were fought by the nations. "The day was a true reflection of this fact as the country won the 1965 war due to the national spirit and unity." "The September 6 has great significance in our history as it was the day when our armed forces fought against a force which was quantitatively much bigger than Pakistan army, and we were able to successfully defend our country," said Lieutenant General (Retd) Amjad Shoaib.

He said, "Their [India] Chief of Army Staff had claimed [at that time] that his force will get to Lahore immediately and early in the morning, he will be able to go to Lahore Gym-Khana and had his breakfast there. This was the dream he could not fulfill.

" The analyst said Pakistan army quickly moved from the cantonment areas and defended the motherland as soon it learned that India had launched an attack on Pakistan without declaring a war.

"At that time people of Lahore, Sialkot and of those areas which were closer to the international border came forward and helped in loading and unloading ammunition in army trucks." Amjad said it was a unique sort of unity demonstrated by the nation, adding, "This is the lesson we want to remember while celebrating 6th September that without unity and support of nation, no army can win any war." He said this lesson should be conveyed to people of Pakistan on the defence day as the country still, even today, needed similar spirit and unity amongst the nation and support for the armed forces to thwart the dangers, faced by the country on the eastern and western borders.

The analyst said another lesson which needed to be learned on the defence day was that the army should be very well trained, have faith in their cause and enjoy complete support of the nation.

"There is need to understand that any penny, which is being spent on army, is not wasted," he said.

He added that country's enemies had been using social media and other tools to create hatred and misunderstanding between people of Pakistan and the armed forces. "These are the things which we need to be guarded at this point of time\395/778