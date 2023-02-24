UrduPoint.com

Unity Among Political Parties Need Of The Hour, Saleem Haider

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Unity among political parties need of the hour, Saleem Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sardar Saleem Haider Friday stressed the need for national unity to counter the current political and economic challenges in the country.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that all political parties need to rise above their political interests and work unitedly to solve the problems faced by the people.

"Despite our political differences, we will have to work together for the sake of the country," he added.

The coalition government wanted to hold a national debate with the consensus of all political parties to discuss country issues but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was not serious to come forward and sit with the government to discuss the issues related to the public, he mentioned.

The country is facing the challenges of poverty, political unrest, national unity and a failing economy. "We all have to forge unity to face these challenges and to emerge as a sovereign nation, he added.

"The political instability of the last four years must be quickly reversed if we are to plan for rapid economic recovery", Saleem Haider added.

Replying to a question, he said the government understands inflation and problems faced by the public, adding, the government is taking very tough and unpopular decisions to revive the economy and to provide maximum relief to the people of the country as soon as possible.

Realizing the situation, it is our joint responsibility to support the narrative of the government to keep the country towards economic stability, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sardar Saleem Haider All Government Unity Foods Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

10 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

10 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

10 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.