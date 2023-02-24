Unity among political parties need of the hour, Saleem Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sardar Saleem Haider Friday stressed the need for national unity to counter the current political and economic challenges in the country.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that all political parties need to rise above their political interests and work unitedly to solve the problems faced by the people.

"Despite our political differences, we will have to work together for the sake of the country," he added.

The coalition government wanted to hold a national debate with the consensus of all political parties to discuss country issues but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was not serious to come forward and sit with the government to discuss the issues related to the public, he mentioned.

The country is facing the challenges of poverty, political unrest, national unity and a failing economy. "We all have to forge unity to face these challenges and to emerge as a sovereign nation, he added.

"The political instability of the last four years must be quickly reversed if we are to plan for rapid economic recovery", Saleem Haider added.

Replying to a question, he said the government understands inflation and problems faced by the public, adding, the government is taking very tough and unpopular decisions to revive the economy and to provide maximum relief to the people of the country as soon as possible.

Realizing the situation, it is our joint responsibility to support the narrative of the government to keep the country towards economic stability, he added.