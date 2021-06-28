Unity among PTI AJK chapter to strengthen party position in upcoming polls: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Monday underlined the need for unity among Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) AJK chapter to further strengthen party position in the upcoming elections for the legislative assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Monday underlined the need for unity among Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) AJK chapter to further strengthen party position in the upcoming elections for the legislative assembly.

He made these remarks in a meeting with former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister Rafique Nayyar who announced to withdraw in favor of PTI candidate Ansar Abdali for LA 13 Kotli 6.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of PTI, Nayyar vowed to extend his full support for the party in the upcoming polls.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that PTI victory in AJK elections would pave way for the development and prosperity in the region in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The party triumph would also strengthen right to self-determination movement of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.