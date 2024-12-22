Unity and dialogue vital for progress: Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Sunday that dialogue and collective efforts were needed to address Pakistan's pressing challenges.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that since day one, the government tried their best to engage all stakeholders in constructive dialogue.

He stated, "We have always extended offers of negotiations for the betterment of the nation to the opposition.

Amir Muqam urged political parties to prioritize national interests over personal agendas, saying, "Pakistan belongs to all of us, and only by coming together can we overcome crises and ensure stability.

"

He expressed hope that political differences could be set aside to work towards common goals for the country's progress.

Answering a question about unsuccessful past interactions with PTI, he stressed that mutual trust and patience are vital.

Even during times of tension, the PML-N listened to the opposition and sought to foster a spirit of collaboration. The same approach is needed today, he added.

He called on all parties to avoid external dependencies and instead focus on resolving internal issues through dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation.