Unity essential to combat terrorism: Khurram Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Sunday stressed the need for unity in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that a collective effort is essential to combat this menace and ensure national security.

While strongly condemning the targeting of innocent Pakistanis by enemies of the state, Khurram Dastgir termed it "unacceptable" during an interview with ptv news Channel.

Khurram Dastgir reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to combat terrorism, stating, "We are committed to fighting against terrorism."

He stated that there would be no excuses and that they are ready to cooperate with the governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to achieve this goal.

Khurram advised Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to utilize their resources effectively to eliminate terrorism.

Dastgir emphatically stated that Pakistan stands united and is determined to defeat its external and internal enemies, reaffirming the nation's unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue in Pakistan's political landscape, specifically advising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in constructive dialogue that prioritizes the country's interests above all else.