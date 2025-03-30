Open Menu

Unity Essential To Combat Terrorism: Khurram Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Unity essential to combat terrorism: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Sunday stressed the need for unity in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that a collective effort is essential to combat this menace and ensure national security.

While strongly condemning the targeting of innocent Pakistanis by enemies of the state, Khurram Dastgir termed it "unacceptable" during an interview with ptv news Channel.

Khurram Dastgir reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to combat terrorism, stating, "We are committed to fighting against terrorism."

He stated that there would be no excuses and that they are ready to cooperate with the governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to achieve this goal.

Khurram advised Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to utilize their resources effectively to eliminate terrorism.

Dastgir emphatically stated that Pakistan stands united and is determined to defeat its external and internal enemies, reaffirming the nation's unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue in Pakistan's political landscape, specifically advising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in constructive dialogue that prioritizes the country's interests above all else.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

13 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

13 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

13 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

13 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

13 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

13 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan