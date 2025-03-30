Unity Essential To Combat Terrorism: Khurram Dastgir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Sunday stressed the need for unity in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that a collective effort is essential to combat this menace and ensure national security.
While strongly condemning the targeting of innocent Pakistanis by enemies of the state, Khurram Dastgir termed it "unacceptable" during an interview with ptv news Channel.
Khurram Dastgir reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to combat terrorism, stating, "We are committed to fighting against terrorism."
He stated that there would be no excuses and that they are ready to cooperate with the governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to achieve this goal.
Khurram advised Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to utilize their resources effectively to eliminate terrorism.
Dastgir emphatically stated that Pakistan stands united and is determined to defeat its external and internal enemies, reaffirming the nation's unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He also emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue in Pakistan's political landscape, specifically advising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in constructive dialogue that prioritizes the country's interests above all else.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trend of chand raat shopping still alive, carries great significance even today2 minutes ago
-
Unity essential to combat terrorism: Khurram Dastgir2 minutes ago
-
Rajjar Methai among other traditional sweets attract people in droves on eve of Eidul Fitr in KP53 minutes ago
-
KP set to launch Safe City Project53 minutes ago
-
Situation returns to normal in Thailand after earthquake, all flights operating: Envoy1 hour ago
-
Over 52,000 animals vaccinated against FMD in Lodhran2 hours ago
-
Nine injured in truck-pickup collision2 hours ago
-
USC to introduce new utility ghee brand2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Police devise special security plan for Eid days2 hours ago
-
PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai2 hours ago
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading2 hours ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran2 hours ago