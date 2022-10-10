UrduPoint.com

Unity Foods Limited Is Excited To Announce Appointment Of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat As New Chairman Of The Board Of Directors.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Belonging to one of the most respected military families of Pakistan, he brings with himself over 40 years of experience, most of it in important position in the military and as Chairman on the Board of Directors of various companies

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 OCT, 2022) Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Belonging to one of the most respected military families of Pakistan, he brings with himself over 40 years of experience, most of it in important position in the military and as Chairman on the Board of Directors of various companies of Wah Nobel Group, Pakistan Ordinance Factory, National Disaster Management Authority, ERRA and Pakistan Humanitarian Forum.

Being a logistician by profession he is a humanitarian at heart.


He also served as Chief of Staff in the Special Support Group for IDPs, overseeing the management of close to 4 million IDPs from Swat and SWA.


Working as the head of Pakistan largest public sector enterprise (Pakistan Ordinance Factories) he was able to significantly enhance organizational performance by doubling commercial sales and exports.
He is currently also the Chairman Board of Trustees of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, (a collection of 40 International NGOs).

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Swat Enterprise From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

18 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

45 minutes ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

48 minutes ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

52 minutes ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago
 From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Comp ..

From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.