Unity for strengthening the country: Provincial Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammud Akhlaq along with Deputy Commissioner unfurled the national flag at Deputy Commissioner complex here on Friday to mark 73rd I-Day.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the freedom is the blessing of Allah the Almighty and it was our utmost duty to work unitedly for averting the anti-state elements.

People of the country will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for their motherland to protect its ideological and physical boundaries, Akhlaq said.

The government was mobilizing all available resources for ensuring quality health, education and civic amenities to the masses on priority,he said.

Deputy Commissioner and others prominent leaders also spoke on the occasion.

On the occassion,a number of people including business community, journalists, government officers and members of the civil society attended the ceremony.

The Independence day was being celebrated with zeal and zest in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur, Sambrial and rural areas of Sialkot district. Shopping malls, roads, commercial centres were decorated with colorful buntings, lights and national flags.