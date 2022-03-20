UrduPoint.com

Unity In Our Rank With Chief Minister KP, Says CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand responds to statement of no confidence against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the Provincial Assembly members are accompanied by the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Talking to media men, SACM Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had more than two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All the Provincial Assembly members are with the vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand added.

The conspiracy to overthrow the central elected government has been exposed and Pakistan Peoples Party has now become the only party in Sindh, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance added.

>