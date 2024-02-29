Open Menu

Unity In Political Leadership Vital: Naveed Qamar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Unity in political leadership Vital: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar said on Wednesday that unity in political leadership was the need of the hour.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that politicians needed to set aside their differences and prioritize the national interest over personal grievances.

He emphasized the necessity for collective efforts in rebuilding the economy and resolving national issues through reconciliation.

Responding to a query about coalition partners, he said that all coalition partners were united to cooperate and propel the country forward.

He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized national reconciliation as a crucial aspect of moving Pakistan towards progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Progress Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

57 minutes ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

1 hour ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

1 hour ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

1 hour ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

1 hour ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

1 hour ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

1 hour ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

1 hour ago
 Secretary Health for provision of medical faciliti ..

Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar

1 hour ago
 PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Kara ..

PSL 9:  Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan