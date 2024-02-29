Unity In Political Leadership Vital: Naveed Qamar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Naveed Qamar said on Wednesday that unity in political leadership was the need of the hour.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that politicians needed to set aside their differences and prioritize the national interest over personal grievances.
He emphasized the necessity for collective efforts in rebuilding the economy and resolving national issues through reconciliation.
Responding to a query about coalition partners, he said that all coalition partners were united to cooperate and propel the country forward.
He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized national reconciliation as a crucial aspect of moving Pakistan towards progress.
