Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh

Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday credited Pakistan’s recent economic and diplomatic successes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday credited Pakistan’s recent economic and diplomatic successes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the entire national leadership stands united and committed to steering the country toward further progress.

“Now is the time to set aside differences and collectively work for the betterment of Pakistan,” he urged.

The minister also lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for demonstrating unity and solidarity during times of national crisis.

Responding to a question, the minister emphasized that political stability is vital for sustained economic progress. He said the government has repeatedly extended offers for dialogue to the opposition, but seriousness is needed from their side as well.

He emphasized the need for dialogue and a political approach to resolve issues moving forward.