Open Menu

Unity Key To Moving Pakistan Forward: Qaiser Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh

Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday credited Pakistan’s recent economic and diplomatic successes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday credited Pakistan’s recent economic and diplomatic successes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the entire national leadership stands united and committed to steering the country toward further progress.

“Now is the time to set aside differences and collectively work for the betterment of Pakistan,” he urged.

The minister also lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for demonstrating unity and solidarity during times of national crisis.

Responding to a question, the minister emphasized that political stability is vital for sustained economic progress. He said the government has repeatedly extended offers for dialogue to the opposition, but seriousness is needed from their side as well.

He emphasized the need for dialogue and a political approach to resolve issues moving forward.

Recent Stories

PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, ..

PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Da ..

Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Ra ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Min ..

UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup

15 minutes ago
 World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Ma ..

World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik

1 minute ago
 Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheik ..

Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh

1 minute ago
 Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinat ..

Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinated on day one in ICT

1 minute ago
Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person ..

Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui

1 minute ago
 Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issue ..

Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana

1 minute ago
 Federal Secretary for Housing & Works, Hamid Yaqoo ..

Federal Secretary for Housing & Works, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh visits FGEHA

1 minute ago
 Pakistan not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony i ..

Pakistan not ready to accept anyone’s hegemony in region: PA Speaker

1 minute ago
 PHA decorates Faizabad junction with colourful flo ..

PHA decorates Faizabad junction with colourful flowers

1 minute ago
 Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tom ..

Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan