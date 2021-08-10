Unity must for Peace: Speakers

Speakers at a gathering stressed the need of unity among all Muslims sects for sake of peace and foil conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan by external forces to destabilize the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers at a gathering stressed the need of unity among all Muslims sects for sake of peace and foil conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan by external forces to destabilize the country.

An event was organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Muhrram-ul-Harram at local hotel of Khairpur on Tuesday.

They said that islam is a religion of peace and preaches for tranquility," said the speakers and urged the Muslim Umma to forget all their internal differences and unite against the international imperialist.

On the occasion, Akram Shaikh, Maqsood Imam, Arif Nawaz, Molana Asadullah Mako and other religious and social leaders addressed the event.

To ensure sustainable peace during Muharramul Haram, Vice President of (IGHDS) Akram Shaikh he said that actual development of the country without sustainable peace was impossible, and it is the responsibility of all us to unite and foil the conspiracies of the international perpetrators.

Speakers said that the month of Muharram is being commemorated the numerous sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain in golden words, which embraced the entire Muslims Umma and not limited only to Shia sect.

They asked the Muslim Umma to forget their internal differences and unite against the un-Islamic forces, conspiring against the Ummah, and avoid sectarian differences.