Unity Necessary For Development Of Balochistan, Entire Country: Ziaullah Langu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said the unity was a prerequisite for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and the entire country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said the unity was a prerequisite for the development and prosperity of Balochistan and the entire country.

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Advisor for Industries Tur Utmatakhail and members of provincial assembly Asghar Tareen and Mitha Khan Kakar, who called on him at his office here on Wednesday.

They discussed current political situation and other matters of the province and agreed that they would work together for development of the province. The Advisor and MPAs thanked the provincial home advisor for his full cooperation Langu said that all MPAs were like his friends and brothers, adding that tolerance and mutual understanding were the basic political values that last for long while power and positions were temporary.

"We take humanity as a priority, and will carry forward constitutional and democratic values with understanding." He said that the development of Balochistan had begun and suggestions from all MPAs would be welcomed; time was running out and "we have to work day and night to realize the dream of a prosperous Balochistan."Meanwhile, various delegations met with the provincial advisor to seek reslution to theri complaints. The advisor issued orders on the spot to the relevant departments to address all the problems conveyed by these delegations.

