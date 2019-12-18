UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unity Need Of Hour To Fight Enemy Of Kashmir : Aftab Jahngir

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:40 AM

Unity need of hour to fight enemy of Kashmir : Aftab Jahngir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aftab Jahngir Wednesday asked the opposition parties to show more maturity and unity on Kashmir cause and put aside their personal interests and political differences with government.

Talking to ptv news channel, the unity among all political parties was need of the hour as people could better play their role for progress, prosperity and stability of the country and for Kashmir issue.

There was no room for politics of confrontation in this present critical situation when they are focusing on the issue of Kashmir at international forums.

Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan in this time of dire need, he said adding, they would like them to know that they are not alone; Pakistan would continue its diplomatic support for their cause and raise the matter on all relevant forums.

He called upon the political leadership to "stop fighting and focus on the Kashmir situation seriously".

He said they would have to adopt the path of peace for taking the country and the nation forward through collective efforts.

The PTI leader said unity, consensus and solidarity were direly needed and those involved in politics of confrontation should show a responsible attitude.

He urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent members to play their role for lifting curfew in India-held Kashmir.

He also suggested government to send parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

"It should have been much better if the government had sent parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about the miseries and difficulties faced by Kashmiris due to the continuous curfew.

UN secretary General must also take serious notice of what is happening in the Held Valley despite of certain reports on Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Kashmir, he said.

Some political parties are also trying to divert attention of the government from effectively highlighting Kashmir dispute, he added.

Pakistan would continue building pressure on India by using all available diplomatic channels, he assured.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World United Nations Progress All From Government Unity Foods Limited PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 December 2019

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

11 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.