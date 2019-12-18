Unity need of hour to fight enemy of Kashmir : Aftab Jahngir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aftab Jahngir Wednesday asked the opposition parties to show more maturity and unity on Kashmir cause and put aside their personal interests and political differences with government.

Talking to ptv news channel, the unity among all political parties was need of the hour as people could better play their role for progress, prosperity and stability of the country and for Kashmir issue.

There was no room for politics of confrontation in this present critical situation when they are focusing on the issue of Kashmir at international forums.

Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan in this time of dire need, he said adding, they would like them to know that they are not alone; Pakistan would continue its diplomatic support for their cause and raise the matter on all relevant forums.

He called upon the political leadership to "stop fighting and focus on the Kashmir situation seriously".

He said they would have to adopt the path of peace for taking the country and the nation forward through collective efforts.

The PTI leader said unity, consensus and solidarity were direly needed and those involved in politics of confrontation should show a responsible attitude.

He urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent members to play their role for lifting curfew in India-held Kashmir.

He also suggested government to send parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

"It should have been much better if the government had sent parliamentarians' delegations to various capitals of the world to apprise about the miseries and difficulties faced by Kashmiris due to the continuous curfew.

UN secretary General must also take serious notice of what is happening in the Held Valley despite of certain reports on Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Kashmir, he said.

Some political parties are also trying to divert attention of the government from effectively highlighting Kashmir dispute, he added.

Pakistan would continue building pressure on India by using all available diplomatic channels, he assured.